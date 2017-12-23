Premier League: Arsenal and Liverpool Share Spoils in 6-Goal Thriller

Roberto Firmino scored the leveller as Liverpool survived an incredible Arsenal fightback in a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Emirates Friday night.

The result means fourth placed Liverpool remain one point above fifth placed Arsenal after the Christmas schedule got off to a cracker in North London.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp started with the ‘fab four’ of Philippe Coutinho, Mo Salah, Firmino and Sadio Mane, and two of the elite group conjured Liverpool’s 26th minute opener when James Milner sent Salah clear down the right flank. The Egyptian’s cross deflected off Laurent Koscielny into the path of Coutinho who finished with a deft header over Petr Cech for his 11th club goal this season.

The rampant Reds should have been two up by half-time, but Firmino curled over and Salah shot too close to Cech with Arsenal all over the place before the interval.

Arsene Wenger sent on centre-back Shkodran Mustafi for Nacho Monreal, but that didn’t stop Salah getting the goal he deserved as he slotted past Cech with Arsenal defence backing off.

Almost immediately Salah scored, the hitherto anonymous Alexis Sanchez sprang to life to reduce the deficit with a close range header.

A Simon Mignolet howler got Wenger’s men back in it after Granit Xhaka took aim from 35 yards only for the Belgium goalie to divert the ball into the net.

With the Reds in disarray, Wenger’s men struck again with a majestic move in the 58th minute when Mesut Ozil played the ball into Alexandre Lacazette, then took the French forward’s sumptuous back-heel in his stride before clipping a sweet finish past Mignolet.

There was still room for more drama as Firmino beat Cech from the edge of the area in the 71st minute with a stinging left-foot shot that the keeper palmed weakly into his own net.