Khloe Kardashian has sort of revealed the time her baby boy will be arriving.
Last night, the reality TV star took to her social media to inform fans that she is almost six months pregnant. “I’ll be 6 months next week,” she told her fans on Twitter right after she wished her fans a merry Christmas. And on Instagram, she shared a photo of her bump, saying, “Merry Christmas! May you sparkle and shine this festive season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true. I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you! #BabyBump.”
This heartwarming development comes days after Khloe revealed her pregnancy with basketballer Tristan Thompson month after speculations from their fans.
“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient,” she said in the post, adding, “I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!“The Kardashian went forward to thank her partner for putting her in the family way and for loving her unconditionally. “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love,” she said.Now, she has revealed the time she will be having her baby and we are so sure her fans will be ticking days off their calendars until the baby arrives.
