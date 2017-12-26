Khloe Kardashian has sort of revealed the time her baby boy will be arriving.

Last night, the reality TV star took to her social media to inform fans that she is almost six months pregnant. “I’ll be 6 months next week,” she told her fans on Twitter right after she wished her fans a merry Christmas. And on Instagram, she shared a photo of her bump, saying, “Merry Christmas! May you sparkle and shine this festive season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true. I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you! #BabyBump.”

This heartwarming development comes days after Khloe revealed her pregnancy with basketballer Tristan Thompson month after speculations from their fans.