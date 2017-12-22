Mario Balotelli has said he would gladly return to Manchester City “for free” as he plots a move to a “big club” that can compete at the highest level.

The Italy bad boy had a fairly successful spell at the Etihad Stadium between August 2010 and January 2013, winning the Premier League title and FA Cup.

And after his career stalled at AC Milan and Liverpool, he has been rejuvenated since joining Ligue 1 outfit, Nice, in 2016.

Never shy of dreaming big, the 27-year-old – whose contract at Nice runs out in 2018 – feels he is ready for a return to the very top, Goal writes.

“The aim is to go back to a big club. To win something important again. I called [agent] Mino Raiola and asked: ‘What am I doing in January?’ He said he didn’t know. I want to remain, so we’ll see,” Balotelli said in an interview on Sky Italia.

“Admittedly, I would like to get back to having a strong squad behind me. I want to play in the Champions League and win something.

“I am certainly not thinking about the end of my career yet. I am 27 years old, so I can play another six or seven years at the top level.”

Despite leaving City in somewhat acrimonious circumstances, the Italian still follows the club closely and would jump at the chance to be managed by Pep Guardiola.

“I love City, the Manchester City fans and the club. I’d happily go back there for free. It was the best year of my life, even if the city is a little difficult to live in. Manchester is not London.

“In football terms, City was spectacular. I am so happy that they are going strong with Pep Guardiola and hope they win the title with 20 games to spare.”

Would Pep go for him? You never know…