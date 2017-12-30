Oritsefemi’s Wife, Nabila Fash, Responds to Claims That She’s an Ex-Prostitute

Nabila Fash has taken to her Instagram to demand some respect from trolls who had unkind things to say about her yesterday.

Drama started when her husband, Oritsefemi, went on a long rant yesterday, throwing shade at top artistes, Wizkid and Davido over their December concerts, and claiming that his wedding drew more attention that the two concerts combined. While many people called out the Double Wahala crooner, some disgraceful lot chose to insult his wife by branding her an ‘ex-prostitute’.

Reacting to the insult, Nabila listed her qualifications, schooled her accusers on why it is important to quit slut-shaming woman, and then demanded some respect.

“The minute we stop slut-shaming women, then we are half way in finding solutions to the problems in the world,” she said, adding, “Put some respect on my name!”

Read the full post:

Many people have rebuked the troll for insulting the brand manager, however, a lot more are dragging Oritsefemi for filth, for putting his wife in harm’s way.

See the reactions: