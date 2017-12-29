Oritsefemi is catching a lot of flak for talking smack about Wizkid on his Instagram.

In an already-deleted post, the Double Wahala crooner went on a rant about a colleague who suffered a huge embarrassment after a few persons turned up for his concert in an unnamed African country, adding that this unnamed artiste is also being touted as the next Fela.

“[Where] be that place wey some of una best artiste go perform for one African country like dat, wey nobody show face [and] the place empty, and una dey say na una new Fela be dat?” He ranted.

Though he didn’t name names, every music enthusiast knows he was talking about Wizkid; his December concert held in Botswana flopped miserably, plus over-enthusiastic fans are already comparing Wizkid to Fela Kuti.

And as though that was not enough, Oritsefemi went further to diss Wizkid’s latest MOBO Award, adding that 9ice had won the same award and did not get the presidential tribute as it was in the case of Wizkid.

See his post:

This surprising attack comes a day after same singer dismissed Wizkid and Davido’s Lagos concert, claiming that his wedding drew more social media attention than the two concerts combined.

“ Learners. All them shows put together no even loud like my wedding ceremony… Na confirmed yan All them shaku shaku event ,” he tweeted.

Many people ignored him yesterday, but folks are now dragging him mercilessly on Instagram for dissing Wizkid. Check out some of the reactions:

teekay2122: “You see why some people need to stay single forever cos when this guy was single he no dey do all these rubbish…. he dey him lane jeje nah why a lot of people like am….now see what his new life has turned him to…. Oritsefemi why nah but I know say your own beef no fit trend with that guy.”

keiskwerd: “Is this midlife crisis? Is he having a bad day at work/home? His wife should check on him, like joke like joke, na so warning signs dey o.”

69intercourse: “He must trend by force oh! Shit faced tout! Your one hit in 15 years dey give you hope, thanks to your sugar mummy turned wife, alarm for kill you.”

halfamaka: “He’s lowkey mad more celebrities attended Banky’s wedding than his ,then highkey mad that neither wizkid/davido invited him to perform at their concerts 😫 I’d be mad too… @oritsefemi drink some water , wa wa alright.”

Oh well.

Perhaps he is looking to resuscitate his career with a feud? Tell us what you think!