Olisa Blogazine Special: Top 6 Sporting Events of 2017

Another remarkable sporting year was dotted by truly spectacular events for sports fans across the globe as the bar continues to go up. We saw veterans come back in style, while others bowed out in grand fashion: and in some instances, the young and daring burst into limelight with ferocious intent.

As the year winds down, we roll back the months to relive the top events that took the world of sports by storm.

Roger Federer v Rafa Nadal

Neither man had won a Grand Slam in three years, for Federer, it was almost five years since his last major, and a great many tennis fan had begun to look at the game’s greatest rivalry with nostalgia. But all that changed with the year’s first major, where Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal headlined the final in a throwback Aussie Open. Vintage Federer would go on to win an elusive 18th major, but both men reaffirmed their undying mastery of the game by sharing all four majors across the year. And for romantics, it was added spice that Federer turned the tide and won their four clashes during the season.

Lionel Messi got Hitched

While this may fall somewhat outside the realm of sports, it was one of the most talked about events of the past year and deservedly gets a mention here. Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi finally tied the knot with childhood sweetheart and mother of his two sons, Antonella Roccuzzo, and boy, it was some event. Set in Messi’s hometown of Rosario, the agrarian city got a glitzy feel as heavyweights of entertainment and sports hit town for the event tagged the ‘Wedding of the Century’ by Argentine media. Argentine pop icon Abel Pintos was on hand to perform his smash hit, Without Beginning or End, as the world’s greatest footballer embarks on yet another journey.

Warriors Sink Cavs in the 2017 NBA Finals

After sensationally blowing the 2016 NBA finals to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 2017 finals presented the Warriors with a perfect opportunity for revenge, and the cementing of their legacy. Steve Curry and the gang were never going to pass it up as they took the Cavs apart in one of the most one-sided finals series in memory. Having come into the final with a staggering 12-0 record, they fell just short of making a playoffs clean sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Cavs, sealing their place as one of the all-time greatest NBA sides.

Real Madrid win back-to-back Champions Leagues

Spanish giants Real Madrid confirmed their status as a superclub by becoming the first side to retain the Champions League since the new format began in 1992. Inspired by the indefatigable Cristiano Ronaldo, Los Blancos made history by dismantling Juventus 4-1 at a packed Millennium Stadium in Wales. It was also a record extending 12th European Cup for Zinedine Zidane’s men, who have now triumphed in the elite club competition in three of the last four years.

Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor

Derided as a circus and a stain on the noble sport of boxing, the super-fight between American boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr and UFC monster Conor McGregor turned out to be one of the most smashing events of 2017. After a much-hyped four-city mega tour, the attention of the world inevitably turned towards the crossover clash between both showmen. Money Mayweather was never going to lose his unblemished record to the Irish upstart, as he ended the bout with a 10th round stoppage to reach the golden 50-0 mark. Both fighters shared $300 million for their troubles.

1 .Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko

The heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko was undoubtedly the fight of the year and the most riveting sporting event of 2017. At a soldout Wembley Stadium in April, both fighters held the world spellbound with an intoxicating battle for the ages. There were moments of genius and fallibility, and good sportsmanship laced with an undercurrent of savage will. The great Klitschko was in dire need of a comeback after falling to Tyson Fury in his previous fight. Joshua, on the other hand, saw a shot at the king and he knew he wouldn’t be getting another. In the end, the sheer power of the younger man prevailed as he ended the bout with a devastating 11th round stoppage. Klitschko has since retired, with the torch now shining brightly in Joshua’s hands.