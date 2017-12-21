Olisa Blogazine Special: 8 Football Transfers That Rocked 2017

Clobbered by critics after Manchester United shattered the world transfer record by splashing £89 million for Paul Pogba last season, Jose Mourinho, in typical fashion, defiantly said the former Juventus midfielder would look cheap in the future.

Barely one year later and had Mou’s words come devastatingly true as Paris Saint-Germain coughed out a staggering £198m to capture Barcelona and Brazil superstar, Neymar in a move that shook the foundations of European football.

Perhaps Uefa should have listened to Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, when he talked up a transfer ceiling years ago as a means of stabilising the market and keeping clubs solvent as Pogba’s once ‘abominable’ transfer fee has now been surpassed by a number of signings.

As the year comes to an end, we roll back to the transfer windows to bring the eight most sensational football transfers of 2017/18.

Paulinho (Guangzhou Evergrande to Barcelona)

After watching rivals Real Madrid pick up the major trophies in 2017, Barcelona were inevitably headed for a shakeup. But the Camp Nou faithful were shocked when the board of Jorge Maria Bartomeu turned to China to bring in Brazil midfield worker, Paulinho for a whopping €40 million. It was not the sort of inspirational signing craved for by the Catalans seeing as the former Spurs midfielder was 29 years old and plying his trade with Guangzhou Evergrande in the Chinese League. Fans boycotted his unveiling, the Spanish press labelled it as ‘embarrassing’ but Barca stuck with their guns and dude hasn’t been half bad so far, having notched up five La Liga goals.

Romelu Lukaku (Everton to Manchester United)

A 24-goal haul in the 2016/17 Premier League campaign meant Romelu Lukaku was destined for a move away from Everton last summer. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic out injured and Wayne Rooney returning to Goodison Park, Mourinho turned his attention to Lukaku, whom he farmed out during his time as Chelsea manager. It wasn’t going be easy for the Old Trafford outfit as the big Belgian no 9 had emerged as a top target of Antonio Conte to replace outgoing striker Diego Costa. A bidding war ensued between the Premier League rivals, one that United won – thanks to the considerable effort of Pogba, a close ally of Lukaku’s. He didn’t come cheap though, as United parted with £75 million for his services.

Alvaro Morata (Real Madrid to Chelsea)

Despite playing as backup striker to Karim Benzema, Alvaro Morata bagged 21 goals as Madrid romped to a European Cup and La Liga double last season. His time playing second-fiddle was up. Manchester United were heavy favourites to land his signature, but Real president, Fiorentino Perez, reeling from United’s refusal to let hotshot goalkeeper David de Gea join Los Blancos, decided to sell the striker to Chelsea at €65 million, €10 million less than what the Red Devils had offered. The 24-year-old Spain international added insult to the injury by netting the winner when Chelsea hosted United in the Premier League in October.

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus to AC Milan)

Hailed by many as the best centre-back in Europe on the back of his performances for Serie A giants Juventus, Leonardo Bonucci caused a storm when he decided to switch to Juve’s fierce rivals AC Milan in the summer. It was a move that caught even the most seasoned observers of the Italian game unawares as the lanky defender, alongside Georgia Chielinni and Andrea Barzagli had formed the most impregnable backline in Europe. The 30-year-old was snapped by the Rosonerri for €42 million, a club record for a defender, in a summer splurge that saw 11 other stars arrive at the San Siro. He said at the time that he was encouraged by the new project at Milan, but things haven’t gone according to plan so far as the Rosonerri sit eighth in Serie A, 18 points off pacesetters Napoli.

Diego Costa (Chelsea to Atletico Madrid)

Diego Costa’s summer break was ruined by a text message from Chelsea boss Antonio Conte telling him he was no longer needed at the London club. That was all the firebrand Spanish striker needed to begin to push for a return to former club Atletico Madrid. It was a tricky deal given that Atleti were still serving a transfer ban imposed by Fifa in 2016. That notwithstanding, the Brazil-born striker insisted that he was done at Stamford Bridge, as he stayed away from preseason duties even with a deal yet to be reached for his switch. He even turned to beach soccer in Brazil despite being included in Chelsea’s league squad. Atleti eventually coughed out €57 million to bring him back to the club he led to the Liga title in 2014. The 28-year-old will be making his second debut in January.

Kylian Mbappe (Monaco to PSG)

Big, Pacy, skillful and clinical, Kylian Mbappe took Europe by storm last season as Monaco reclaimed the Ligue 1 title from PSG and reached the Champions league semifinal. Not since Lionel Messi burst on the scene years ago had a teenager dazzled on the big stage like the 18-year-old, and it wasn’t long before Europe’s big guns were dusting their chequebooks. Arsenal, Real Madrid , Barcelona and Manchester City all lined up for his signature, but the Cameroon-born star finally completed a shock transfer to Monaco’s Ligue 1 rivals PSG on a season-long loan deal with an obligation to pay £161 million for him next season. It was a declaration of intent by PSG, and Mbappe, who has gone on to form a formidable attacking trident with Edinson Cavani and Neymar.

Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona)

One year after joining Borussia Dortmund from French club Rennes for a modest €15 million, Ousmane Dembele became the subject of a €135 million bid from Barcelona to replace the departed Neymar. Lured by the massive deal, the French youngster went rogue in a bid to force Dortmund into accepting the offer. The 19-year-old incurred a fine after skipping training, and told teammates that he was off to Catalonia even as the Bundesliga club insisted he wasn’t for sale. He eventually completed the €135 million switch to the Nou Camp in what is the second most expensive transfer in history. He’s just returned from a long injury-layoff and may not be ready for selection when Barca take on Real in the first Clasico of the season.

Neymar (Barcelona to PSG)

There was a touch of the surreal to Neymar’s world record transfer from Barca to PSG last summer. It was typical Hollywood stuff, with twist and turns that left the football world on tenterhooks. After denying a move was in the offing, and reaffirming his commitment to the Barca cause, Neymar, 25, completed an eye-watering £198 million switch to the Parisians. The uproar spread across the continent and beyond, with fans split on the implication for the game. Stunned by the reality of his departure, La Liga threatened action over breach of FFP rules, while Barca continue to adjust to life without the magic of the Brazilian. He later admitted that he tried to reverse the move, but in the end – the obscene wages, and a chance to step out of Messi’s considerable shadow – proved irresistible for him.