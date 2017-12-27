Olisa Blogazine Special: 7 Most Notable Political Feuds in Nigeria in 2017

Nigeria’s political class provided a lot of drama to hold our attention throughout 2017, but these 7 stood out for us:

Atiku v APC

As the country prepares for the 2019 general elections, things have started to heat up. Former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar recently decamped from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) where he hopes to get the ticket to contest for president in 2019. In a statement announcing his departure from the APC, Atiku accused the party of being undemocratic and having failed Nigerians especially the youths. APC chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun in response said Atiku’s departure rid the party of dead weight while Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai challenged the former vice president to show proof that he supported the party’s presidential campaign in 2015. Earlier in the year, one of Atiku’s business ventures, Intels ran into trouble with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) headed by Ms Hadiza Bala Usman, a former chief of staff to Governor El-Rufai and while there are fundamental issues to resolve, many believe the conflict is not unconnected with the 2019 elections.

Makarfi v Shettima

This feud between Senator Ahmed Makarfi and Senator Ali Modu Sheriff over the leadership of the PDP was carried over from 2016 but reached a climax in 2017. Both men, former governors and senators deployed every weapon in their legal and political arsenal until the Supreme Court pronounced Makarfi the legitimate head of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, thus paving the way for Makarfi to take over the party’s national secretariat in Abuja and subsequently organise an election that produced Prince Uche Secondus as the new chairman of the party. The party is now looking to fortify its position as the country’s major opposition party.

Fayose v Buhari:

In the real sense of it, this is an unending show characterised by shadow boxing and proxy fights. Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose attacks President Muhammadu Buhari at every opportunity and Buhari’s media aides respond with as much venom as can be mustered. It was Fayose who ran a morbid newspaper advertorial before the 2015 general elections warning that Buhari could suffer a possibly fatal health crisis if elected president and as the only opposition governor in the south-west, he has continued to maximise the inadequacies of the Buhari administration to justify his stand against Buhari’s election. When the president took ill and travelled to the United Kingdom for treatment under the guise of vacation, Fayose repeatedly faulted statements issued by the presidency about Buhari being in perfect health and once demanded that Buhari place a call to him so he (Fayose) could help convince other Nigerians that the president was indeed healthy. Hate him or love him for his sometimes unconventional approach and outlandish statements, he has done a lot to get the presidency talking when it matters most on many occasions. His ongoing spat with the president is also often a source of comic relief in a stressful climate like Nigeria.

Ali Ndume v Saraki, Melaye

Former Senate leader, Ali Ndume was earlier in the year involved in a royal rumble featuring the senate president, Bukola Saraki and Senator Dino Melaye, a wrestling match that bequeathed the nation with an ‘ajekun iya ni o je’ (he will be punished fully) anthem through Senator Melaye. Following reports by the online newspaper, Sahara Reporters, that Melaye never graduated from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria as claimed, Senator Ndume took it upon himself to pressure the Senate to investigate Melaye. In the same vein, Ndume pressured the Senate to probe Saraki over a report that he purchased an armoured Range Rover worth N298m which was seized by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). A panel set up to investigate both claims vindicated Saraki and Melaye and unsurprisingly, both men hit back hard. Ndume was suspended for six months on the recommendation of the committee that investigated the allegations, for failing to conduct proper investigation before tabling the allegations on the floor of the Senate.

Gov Bello v Dino Melaye

It is unclear what exactly the genesis of the dispute between the men is but as 2017 gathered pace, Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello locked horns with Senator Dino Melaye representing the Kogi west senatorial district at the national assembly. From insulting one another on the pages of newspapers, both men took things some notches higher by trying to use powers at their disposal to unseat one another. Melaye urged his colleagues to declare a state of emergency in Kogi state, citing widespread insecurity and an attempt on his life which he blamed on the governor. The governor, on the other hand, is believed to have instigated his supporters to commence the process to recall Melaye and while the state government officially denied involvement in the process, the swift pace at which the recall attempt moved reflected high-level organisational support. Melaye has been in and out of court fighting to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from going on with the process.

Obi v Obiano:

Former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, was instrumental to the emergence of the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano in 2013 but since Obi decamped to the PDP in 2014, both men have been on opposing sides. As the November 18 Anambra governorship election drew near, both men directly and through their aides attacked one another, accusing one another of lies and mismanagement of funds. In October 2017, Obi vowed to fight against Obiano’s re-election with the last drop of his blood and was widely rumoured to have doled out cash in many street corners to mobilise support for PDP candidate, Oseloka Obaze to accomplish his aim. It would however appear that Obiano had the last laugh on this as he convincingly trounced Obi’s candidate having polled 234,071 votes to emerge winner, while Obaze garnered 70,293 votes to come third.

Fayemi v Fayose

This feud has its roots in the 2014 Ekiti governorship election at which Fayose defeated then incumbent governor, Kayode Fayemi, now minister of mines and steel development. In 2017, Fayose attacked through his aides and a presumably pliant state house of assembly which on one occasion passed a resolution directing Fayose to probe Fayemi for alleged misappropriation of N852 million belonging to the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). It also directed Fayemi to appear before a committee of the house and issued an arrest warrant when the minister refused to honour its invitation. For his part, Fayemi instituted a N3bn libel suit against Fayose’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka and a member of the state assembly for accusing him of theft, and another suit against Fayose and his probe panel to stop them from investigating him (Fayemi). It would appear Fayemi has had the last laugh as the panel set up by Fayose concluded its sitting and returned with a report exonerating the former governor.