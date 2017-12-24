Oil Marketers Blame Fuel Scarcity on Rise in Crude Oil Price, Demand Special Forex Rates

As the federal government continues its search for a lasting solution to fuel scarcity, major oil marketers in the country have called on the government to introduce a special foreign exchange (forex) window for oil marketers to enable them increase imports and guarantee steady supply of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.

The oil marketers have also urged the government to re-introduce subsidy on petroleum products, citing the difficulty of making profits under the present arrangement with a price ceiling of N145 per litre.

The National Operations Controller, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr Mike Osatuyi, told newsmen on Saturday that the present fuel scarcity was caused by the pressure on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which had been responsible for importing nearly 100 percent of the country’s fuel consumed in the country.

“Private importers have backed out because the increase in crude price has made the landing cost enter subsidy.

“When the crude price hit $59 per barrel, we could not sell petrol again at N145 per litre if we were importing on our own. It is only the government (NNPC) that is importing and can warehouse the subsidy,” Osatuyi said.

Osatuyi said the scarcity could have been prevented if the pressure had been taken off NNPC by providing a special forex rate for the importation of petrol thereby encouraging private importers to also participate in bringing petroleum products into the country.

He explained the correlation between the exchange rate and the price of petrol: “Right now, the landing cost of the PMS is N154. If you are importing at N305 to the dollar, by the time you add bank charges, it comes to N307 to the dollar. If you apply that to the current crude price, the landing cost is N154-N155. By the time you add all the margins, the pump price is about N160-N167.

“Before private importers can resume importation, the exchange rate to a dollar must be N250 and we can sell at the price of N145 per litre.”

The Executive Secretary, Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association, Mr Olufemi Adewole, is also quoted by the Punch to have said that the increase in price of crude oil had led to a corresponding increase in the prices of refined products.

“Landing cost of the PMS today has increased. By the time we land the product based on the international crude oil prices, petrol should be selling for between N165 and N170 per litre. But government is saying we should sell at N145. So, if there is no subsidy, we have to depend on the NNPC to give us the product,” he said.