The Nigerian presidency has ruled out sanctions against any of the officials working with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) for the embarrassment caused the government and the nation by an appointment list containing names of deceased persons.

The SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha had on Friday issued a statement announcing that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of chairmen and board members for 209 federal government agencies and parastatals. The statement was accompanied by a list of the appointed persons.

Mustapha also stressed that the appointment was to take immediate effect and urged ministers supervising the concerned agencies and parastatals to immediately inaugurate the boards as soon as the appointees received their appointment letters.

As the hours ticked away however, it became clear that some of the appointees would be in no position to receive their appointment letters in person and would definitely never be able to carry out the assigned task as they had passed on, even if the letters may be received by the administrators of their estates.

Some social media users have named up to six appointees found out to have died at different times, one of them having passed on as far back as May 2016. We have thus far been able to confirm that four of them have indeed passed on, namely:

1. Senator Francis Okpozo;

2. Rev Fr Christopher Utov;

3. DIG Donald Ugbaja(retd); and

4. Hon Garba Attahiru; and

Okpozo died in December 2016 and was granted the honour of a public condolence statement by President Buhari who however appeared to appoint him to chair the board of the National Press Council (NPC) in December 2017.

Utov, a Catholic priest died in March 2017 but was also appointed as a member of the board of the Nigeria Institute of Social and

Economic Reseach (NISER).

The most recently deceased of the 4 we have so far identified is Ugbaja, appointed as a member of the newly constituted board of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC). The retired deputy inspector general of police died on November 29, 2017, exactly a month before his appointment was announced.

Attahiru, selected to head the board of the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state reportedly died in May 2016, according to a Facebook post by Hon Rufai Ahmad Chanchangi, representing Kaduna Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the uproar on social media, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, in a recorded interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), obtained by Olisa Blogazine on Saturday said the list had been prepared since October, 2016 but was never made public due to the health challenges faced by the president.

“It shouldn’t surprise anyone that between then and now, some of them may have died,” Shehu said.

When asked why the list was not vetted before release, Shehu countered that it actually took more than 2 years to collate the list and resolve disputes arising over the selection of persons nominated by certain governors and other stakeholders. He added that President Buhari directed the recently appointed SGF to release the list during “this holiday period.”

The presidential spokesman also rejected the suggestion that anyone deserved to be punished for the gaffe, stressing that death was an integral part of existence and some of the persons on the list may still die before inauguration and be replaced.

While Mr Shehu may be correct about the transient nature of life, it remains puzzling that the government put together a list in October 2016 that included the name of Attahiru who died as far back as May, 2016, five clear months before the list was supposedly compiled according to the presidential spokesman.

One also finds it difficult to accept that the government with its array of staff similarly could not cross-check the list to remove the names of persons who died subsequently after the list was compiled.

A disturbing fact also arising from Mr Shehu’s explanation is that the federal government did not deem it fit to contact the persons whose names were included on the list and may indeed have carried out no forms of assessment to ascertain their capacity for the jobs for which they may have been nominated by their political benefactors.

It will be recalled that Professor Akintunde Akinwande of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) rejected his appointment to head the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in October, 2016 because he was not consulted before the appointment was announced. To see the government continuing on the same path therefore suggests that no lessons may have been learnt from that experience.

As Shehu noted in his interview with the BBC, Nigerian government officials are used to being criticised. One major worry however is that, the failure to learn from mistakes and accompanying criticism may be costing Nigerian taxpayers a lot of money and causing both the government and the entire nation significant damage to reputation.