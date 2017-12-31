Nigeria Police to Arrest Motorists for Making Phone Calls at Petrol Stations

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned that it would henceforth arrest motorists found making phone calls at petrol stations across the country.

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, on Saturday described the act of making phone calls at petrol stations as a criminal offence for which offenders could be prosecuted and jailed as it amounted to attempted arson.

Moshood noted that police officers were empowered by law to arrest anyone found making phone calls or smoking at filling stations.

He further described the filling station as a public facility where motorists could not act as they liked since there were inflammable products like petrol and other petroleum products being dispensed there

“Making phone calls or smoking at filling stations is a criminal offence and the police, of course, could arrest anyone violating the safety rules put in place to safeguard life and property at the filling stations,” Moshood said.

Under Section 443 of Nigeria’s criminal code, any person who willfully sets fire to any building or fuel may be sentenced to life imprisonment if prosecuted and convicted. Conviction for a lesser offence of attempted arson similarly attracts a prison term of 14 years.

While the position of the law may support Moshood’s position, science is not entirely agreed that using cell phones at petrol stations may result in a fire outbreak. Researchers have attributed such incidents to the presence of static electricity which can ignite the fumes from the petrol and not the signals from the phone.

Some researchers have however also pointed at defective phone batteries as probable culprits in explosions at petrol stations while stating that the voltage of a regular phone battery in perfect condition is not high enough to cause an explosion.

The above said, it may indeed be advisable to desist from smoking at petrol stations as Moshood warned in comments reported by the Punch. Motorists may also avoid making phone calls while at the fuel pumps if possible.