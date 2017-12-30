Nigeria Midfielder Igiebor Opens up on Row with Rohr

Super Eagles midfielder Nosa Igiebor has criticised the team’s head coach, Gernot Rohr over comments the player called untrue, adding that he has been ignored in recent times for demanding game time.

Igiebor, 27, fell out of favour with Rohr in the early days of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and called time on his international career as a result.

The former Real Betis playmaker revealed in an interview with Sports radio Brila FM, that he was unfairly confined to the bench and ‘overlooked for less quality players’.

Speaking with the same radio station, Igiebor further disclosed the finer details of the innocuous conversation with Rohr that may have sent his international career into limbo, Vanguard writes.

According to him, he approached the German tactician to inquire why he’s not getting game time and what aspect of his game he needed to work on.

“This is the standard in Europe when you’re not playing at your club. You approach the Gaffer, ask for game time or at least what you need to improve on,” he said.

“Our Coach is European so, I thought he could relate. It actually shows I’m interested in playing for the national team rather than just sit on the bench.

“His response to my request was that he needed players who played in the big leagues and had that European experience.

“But, I played in Spain for Betis; I’ve played in the Champions League and Europa League. “Instead he took it further and went to the press to say some players were only interested in collecting match bonuses,” Igiebor added.

It would appear that Igiebor’s chances of making the Russia 2018 World Cup are even slimmer as he currently plays for Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS.