Nigeria: Finding New Ways to Love a Country Amidst Its Flaws

As 2017 winds to a close, Nigeria moves into a pre-election year which in reality is usually just as engaging on the political front as the election year itself. Considering that the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) places the polls in the first quarter of 2019, we can as well take January 2018 as the beginning of a 15-month long election year and with that should come a significant amount of re-evaluation of some opinions and beliefs.

Time was, when I cheerfully donned the green and white colours of the Nigerian flag while bubbling with confidence about the capacity of my generation to address the problems that ail the country — if only we could start with encouraging ourselves to vote in the presumably right candidates. Agonising continually about the state of the nation and attending every available meeting where solutions to the country were being discussed was a reflection of love for country which I am certain many others share(d). I attended and planned many of such meetings and events back then in Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife.

At some of the well-attended events seeing over 5,000 students packed into the university’s amphitheatre hall, a fine gentleman with the gift of the glib was a student delight. Fela Durotoye (who I shall return to talk about in brief, shortly) had a way of stringing words into a rhythm that inspired hope in Nigeria and we usually left his events pumped full of emotions for our dear country. As I have however also come to understand, having an emotional pull towards a thing does not in itself translate to being knowledgeable about it, even though the emotion can act as catalyst for seeking the required knowledge. In any case, there are many things which intricacies one never completely grasps until one acquires and familiarises oneself with them, like cars, jets and politics.

In the last five years, social media has increasingly availed me an opportunity to engage more frequently with the issues that dominate the Nigerian political space, opening vistas of learning and observation. Add that to the continued exposure to more diverse people and places across the country, I am finding myself acquiring more knowledge about our polity which however further lessens the quantum of hope I have for the redemption of the nation. This slow march towards despair has also not been helped by the lacklustre performance of the present administration in which I placed so much hope, counting on the combination of frugality and intelligence of the president and his deputy to deliver a comprehensive turnaround or in the minimum, firmly put us on the path to development.

The confidence reposed in the two men referred to above was not entirely borne out of knowledge but of an admixture of love for the country and hope of progress from where we were in 2015. That confidence has been punctured, greatly, and not so much of a previous desire to stay on and build Nigeria regardless of circumstances, remains. The dithering in carrying out police reforms and the uninspiring response to tons of complaints about human rights violations, for instance, do not in any way reassure me of safety while learning to pursue my dreams within this geographical space at the expense of more lucrative opportunities in Canada.

I am intrigued by the growing number of young persons and new faces declaring an interest in joining the political circle out of love for Nigeria. It is surely a good thing, but I can barely nurse any hope in anyone until I am convinced of the depth of their knowledge about the issues at hand. This brings me back to Fela Durotoye whom I first learnt to love many years ago and then to be indifferent about many years later. Durotoye stirred our hearts with fanciful stories of feats accomplished by great people and of a transformed Nigeria by 2025. In 2010, that seemed like a long time to come but in December 2017, it is just two election cycles away and in the absence of any realistic plans to accomplish that, it is safe to conclude we were cajoled into a delusion.

A poster of Durotoye running for the presidency in 2019 recently caused some excitement on social media and I started looking out for a statement from him. It came but it was disappointing to see Durotoye prevaricating with rhymes. He said he was running for a new Nigeria and not for office but might just need an office to accomplish some of his goals in running for a new Nigeria. It was vintage Durotoye and I daresay until the man comes up with viable plans and policies, I have no modicum of hope left to dispense in his direction.

A similar admonition goes towards every other Nigerian hoping to cause a change by merely founding a new party or joining one or contesting an election: seek the requisite knowledge and experience first; and to every other Nigerian: look for that knowledge in the people before you. I have come to conclude that the best way to love this country is to learn a lot about the various issues affecting her and be dispassionate in examining them. I also learnt that if acquiring the needed knowledge and experience entails leaving the country, then one should, by all means, do so. Nobody should yield to the blackmail of brain drain bandied about. There is after all no point staying powerless in a space one is unsure of ever getting empowered to change things.