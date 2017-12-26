N’golo Kante Named French Player of the Year

Chelsea star N’Golo Kante has been named French Footballer of the Year by France Football, organisers of the Ballon d’Or award.

Kante edged out French superstars including Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe to the prestigious prize.

According to reports, the Chelsea midfield dynamo scooped the award after receiving 92 votes.

That was five more than teenage sensation Mbappe while Benzema was third in the ranking with 52 votes.

N'Golo Kanté – French player of the year in 2017.. fully deserved.

Those who voted are all the former winners of France Football French Player of the Year, plus the current editor-in-chief of the magazine.

Others who casted votes include France coach Didier Deschamps, former Uefa Chief Michel Platini, Sylvain Wiltord, Franck Ribery, Samir Nasri and Karim Benzema.

It’s the latest recognition for the midfield powerhouse who has won the Premier League title for the last two seasons in a row.

Kante was voted the PFA Player of the Year last summer after inspiring Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season at Stamford Bridge, a year after powering Leicester City to a miraculous championship.

The former Caen midfielder also finished eighth during the 2017 ballon d’Or, the highest of any England-based footballer.

The award is no mean feat considering the current strength in depth of the France squad who have been tipped as one of the favourites for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Kante will be in action later today when Chelsea welcome Brighton and Howe to Stamford Bridge as they look to get their sputtering campaign back on track.