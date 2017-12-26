New Video- Flavour Releases ‘Ijele’ Video, Featuring Zoro

Ijele” is the tenth video to be released of Flavour’s current album, “Ijele- The Traveler.”

Featuring Igbo rap star, Zoro “Ijele” was filmed in both artists home town of Enugu.

Directed by Tchidi Chikere, “Ijele” video captures the essence and heart of the people, who joyously celebrate with Flavour, aka ‘ Ijele 1 of Africa’.

See some behind the scenes photographs, that were captured from the video shoot.

Enjoy!

Watch the Flavour – Ijele (Feat. Zoro) [Official Video] below: