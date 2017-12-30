Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey Agree to Joint Custody of Their Son

Naya Rivera and her estranged husband, Ryan Dorsey, have finally reached a temporary custody agreement of their son, 2-year-old Josey, weeks after the actress filed for divorce.

According to US Magazine, the former lovebirds are working to have a peaceful separation process not minding the nasty drama that led to their split. “It is true that they have agreed on joint custody and I can say that the family is working together peacefully and all matters have been amicably resolved,” a rep for Rivera told the magazine.

Recall that the former Glee actress had filed for divorce in 2016. They resolved their differences and reunited, but things took a different turn when in November of this year she got arrested for beating up her actor husband at their home in West Virginia. She was bailed by her father-in-law and later went on to file for divorce.

Now, Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey have agreed to share equal time with their son as Dorsey agrees to consult his estranged wife “on all major decisions related to the child’s health, education, and welfare.”

The former couple got married in Mexico in 2014, three months after the actress ended her engagement to rapper Big Sean.