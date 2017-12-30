Nas has dragged his ex-wife to court yet again, for refusing him proper access to their 8-year-old son, Knight.

According to TMZ, the legendary rapper described the singer as ‘hostile’ in the court papers, said he has tried for months to have an amicable agreement with his ex-wife, but she’d unbending. Instead, she dictates when he sees their child.

Now, the Stillmatic rapper has proposed a new schedule, requesting to have their son “on the first, third and fifth weekend of each month from Friday after school through Monday morning.”

This new development comes almost a month after the rapper first filed a report against her in court over the same issue.

It is unclear why they keep having this issue since their divorce in 2010, however it is also worthy to note that Kelis apparently does not approve of Nas and Nicki Minaj’s relationship. You may recall that she was caught lurking on Instagram, liking inflammatory posts targeted at the new couple’s relationship. You can read all about that Here

Well, Nas is seeking a permanent solution to their child custody issues, and we are hoping that they will resolve it soon.