Both the EP and LP albums had a fair run this year. But more importantly is how female musicians rose to prominence, releasing gorgeous albums as well as singles.

Mr Eazi, Life is Eazi: From Accra to Lagos The Mixtape

If Mr Eazi’s choice of the subtext, From Accra to Lagos, was genius, calling this 40 minutes plus material a mixtape was a disservice. If there is any musician who embodies and chronicles the behavioural needs of millineals in Nigeria, it has got to be Mr Eazi. His music is at once drooling and psychedelic. At once playful and nuanced. Straddling Ghanaian sounds and a Nigerian ethos widens his demography of acceptance, but following the mixtape’s release, Mr Eazi has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. This, however, does not take anything from his music.

Wizkid, Sounds from the Other Side

Nothing near the greatness of his debut album, Superstar, Wizkid’s Sounds from the Other Side is important because it sits prominently in a cultural moment: Nigerian contemporary music trying to break into the American market on its own terms. Calling the project a mixtape, however, attempts to trivialise its implications. We cannot conclusively say that the music sailed safely into full acceptance in America, but Wizkid has risen above his peers and forebears. And when the accolades truly come in, he has a sound from the other side, Caribbean dancehall in hand.

Show Dem Camp, Palmwine EP Vol 1

The rap duo of Ghost and Tec gives Lagos her due with low to mid-tempo, positive vibes and soothing pleasure of their updated contemporary variant of Palmwine music. No one is surprised, really. Since 2013 and subsequent upon the great reception of their popular song, Feel Alright, it was only a matter of time before they explored that sound a little more. Obviously, they are not done exploring, since they called the EP Vol 1.

Omawumi, Timeless

Ridding herself of superhero argots, Omawumi’s risks everything (including her reputation and big hair) to call her third album, Timeless. The charge on this project appears to be to make timeless music and her references are as plain as they are ambitious: she is going at New Orleans Jazz through familiar routes (simply read, Fela). This appears to be opposite of what Somi was doing on her work of genius, Petit Afrique. In retrospect, this might be the only flaw of Omawumi’s album but this music sits in the cabaret tradition, way ahead of its time or deliberately retro, depending on your point of view.

Tiwa Savage, Sugar Cane EP

37 years after Harry Rosco did Sugar Cane Baby, Tiwa Savage, 37, releases her EP incidentally called Sugar Cane. No similarities with Rosco’s version, the title song energizes amorous relationships in a presumably phallic paean. The tightness of the tracklist delivers a gem to listeners. Perhaps the biggest song from this project is her duet with Wizkid, Mai Lo, which explores a double entrendre across languages (Yoruba and English). Tiwa Savage, Sugar Cane in hand, has finally delivered on her promise of the sultry.

Niniola, This is me

This is the year of Niniola and the Afro-House fusion singer knows it. Poor album title aside, this album is nothing like what you have heard before. It sits rather comfortably in its novelty. The fusion of house music, or better still, the adaptation of house music to the inflections and possibility of the Yoruba language goes beyond novelty. Niniola’s use of Yoruba in narratives that parallel the nature of the music is astounding, if not genius.

Simi, Simisola

While the consensus is still out on how Simisola should sit on Simi’s discography (as debut, sophomore, third or fourth album?), there is no dispute about the greatness of this album. Listeners have taken to social media to share their delight in the range of these songs and its fidelity to genuine emotions as well as the legacy of music within Nigeria. There are nods and kneels to greats like Chief Commander Obey, Victor Uwaifo and Lagbaja, there is also an effortless prying into the possibilities of reggae music, even the Church gets a reflexive due. This album stands out, indeed, as perhaps the finest project of the year.