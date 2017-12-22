Music Review: Most Disappointing Nigerian Music Albums of 2017

2017 has been an explosive year for Nigerian contemporary music, for both the singles as well as the albums. But, as always, some well-intended albums did not deliver on their promise. Of course, the reason for making this list is not to castigate but to appraise critical and commercial acclaim. There is also a desire to point out trends and tendencies. Great musicians do bad albums; it is part of the creative process to make discernible errors. So here are albums ranging from the cringe-worthy to the pitiful. Enjoy!

Believe, Sugar Boy

In retrospect, Sugar Boy did not deliver on the promise of Hola Hola. The small church did not quite turn into a ministry and we can’t totally absolve the stable of G Worldwide for the failure of Believe to live up to the faith. The analogy of Sugar Boy’s genre ambitions is still relevant; his desire to do different kinds of sounds at the same time may be the problem. It is difficult to believe that Believe was a flop, sha.

Odysseus, Jesse Jagz

The consensus on your favourite emcee’s favourite emcee’s last album is that it is not his finest. It is a long haul from the greatness often attributed to the younger Abaga brother. The failure of this Odysseus album to impress is not for a lack of creativity and avant-garde tendencies. Jesse Jagz seemed to have pushed himself too far into Jamaican influences. Perhaps his allure for cannabis has finally found roots.

Songs about U, Banky W.

It has been a good year for Bankole Wellington, but not necessarily for Banky W. The label boss, singer/songwriter added husband and filmmaker to his growing list of descriptions but failed to deliver on the promise of that exciting American-styled R & B we knew him for. Perhaps we should not be entertaining ideas of keeping him as an old guard—our equivalent of Tyrese, Ginuwine and Tank—those singers who delivered bedroom ballads that were aching and soothing in equal portions. Banky W’s Songs About U is not about emotional disequilibrium; it is about complacency.

Magic, BOJ

Great voice and exciting sound notwithstanding, it seems the early Headies decoration took a familiar trip to the head. Boj’s debut, Magic, is not all that magical. His sound bites reflecting only about meaningful ways of heterosexual coitus and trite ways of describing the female anatomy. Add this to the monotony of a sound that begins as refreshing on the album, Boj has found a way to botch things up.

Lagos Nawa, Olamide

His seventh solo album in seven years of pushing out relevant music, Olamide’s Lagos Nawa does not sit elegantly in his discography. Of course, it energises, Wobey Sound, that sound he began to curate on Eyan Mayweather in refreshing ways. This album wears the foibles of a typical Olamide album rather unabashedly: poor sonic quality (blame it on the mastering) and a tad too many songs (blame it on A & R).

Kingdom Don Come, D’Banj

Full marks to D’banj for pioneering the acceptance of contemporary Nigerian sound in America, but this ambition soiled his legacy with his best collaborator, Don Jazzy, and left a dent on his creative trajectory: In fewer words, D’Banj has not been D’Banj since Oliver Twist. Kingdom Don Come enjoys the braggadocio shtick that we are well accustomed to, but fails to fill the creative void that his 2008 classic, The Entertainer, left.

Ijele, Flavour

Adored for his lean, muscular and chiselled body as well as his ability to soulfully render adulations in Igbo, Flavour N’bania has honed his ability to update and popularise highlife to formulaic precision. Many years later, the result is Ijele, an album patterned after his more experimental albums. It would seem his charge is to consolidate on his experimentation but his modus operandi is to reproduce rather than explore. Sadly, the success of Blessed is not the success of Ijele. Ultimately, this is not 2013.