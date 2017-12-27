With the dust yet to settle from his controversial BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award, four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah has been hit with a barrage of online abuse after taking to Instagram to wish his followers Merry Christmas.

Farah, 34, shared a picture of himself to his 667,000 followers on the social media channel on Christmas Day, but the generous move hasn’t gone down well with Muslims who blasted him for celebrating the famous Christian holiday.

Somali-born Londoner Farah posted a picture of himself pouting, while wearing a Santa hat, to the displeasure of his Muslim followers who believe it’s sacrilegious to celebrate another religion, Mirror writes.

One user declared: “You are portraying pagan holiday characters … this is wrong and Allah is most merciful SO PLEASE REPENT AND REMOVE THIS.”

A second added: “You are being given the name of our beloved prophet Mohamed and it is better to protect the honourable name and your religion of Islam.”

A third user posted: “Mohamed Farah shame on you,” while another added: “The respect I had for you went way down. Shame bro.”

One simple declared: “Real Muslims not celebrate Christmas!!!”

Some followers however leapt to Farah’s defence on the post that has now been liked by more than 34,000 people.

One IG user said: “just leave him alone he is just showing RESPECT to other religions”, while another noted: “Mo is spreading love & positivity.”

The abuse of Farah comes in the wake of a similar abuse of boxer Amir Khan for posting a picture of his Christmas tree in the lead up to Christmas day.

Former world champion Khan, 31, shared a video of the tree he had decorated while three-year-old daughter Lamaisah was asleep, telling his 1.2million followers: “While everyone’s asleep, daddy put the Christmas tree up.

“Lamaisah’s going to be happy #Christmas #MerryChristmas2017.”

This drew the ire of Muslims, to the extent that one disgusting post declared: “I promise to god i want kill you and your family amir.”

Khan had responded coolly, stating: “Actions prove who someone is, words just prove who they want to be.”

Sadly, the Christmas message of love is lost on some.