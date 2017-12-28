Celebrity

Mixed Reactions as Davido’s #30BillionConcert Comes to an End

Davido’s #30BillionConcert has finally crawled to an end and many people are not so pleased with it.

Last night, at the concert held at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos, Davido was joined on stage by his former-rival-turned-bestie Wizkid, triggering another bout of frenzy among fans — just like it was when the shocked their fans at Wizkid’s concert at the same venue last week. Also, former Mo’Hits members -Don Jazzy, D’banj and Wande Coal– made an intriguing appearance at the event, showing that they have resolved their differences, just like Davido and Wizkid’s have done.

While all these attempts at unification tickled many people in a good way, some still had reservations about how the concert was coordinated.

From those who feel the show was not properly organised:

To those who were not impressed with the lineup of artistes:

There were also some who complained about the sitting position:

And even those at home who were following the show on social media but were none too pleased with the broadcast:

However, certain folks were happy that Davido brought the members of the defunct Mo’Hit, to perform together:

And, of course, folks were excited to see Davido sharing the same stage with his former rival, Wizkid:

And this is the self-same reason why some fans applaud them for making Nigerians smile at a time of hardship:

However, folks couldn’t resist making this comparison:

What do you think though?

