Mixed Reactions as Davido’s #30BillionConcert Comes to an End

Davido’s #30BillionConcert has finally crawled to an end and many people are not so pleased with it.

Last night, at the concert held at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos, Davido was joined on stage by his former-rival-turned-bestie Wizkid, triggering another bout of frenzy among fans — just like it was when the shocked their fans at Wizkid’s concert at the same venue last week. Also, former Mo’Hits members -Don Jazzy, D’banj and Wande Coal– made an intriguing appearance at the event, showing that they have resolved their differences, just like Davido and Wizkid’s have done.

While all these attempts at unification tickled many people in a good way, some still had reservations about how the concert was coordinated.

From those who feel the show was not properly organised:

Mehn I'm a massive fan of DavidO's but this concert is not well put together. Chaos… — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) December 27, 2017

To those who were not impressed with the lineup of artistes:

#30billionconcert is trash personified. Don’t you dare come for me, I’m pissed in my spirit man. Who tf are all the artistes screaming at? And someone paid #5M for this.. Smh 🤦‍♀️ 😡 — Essthar 👩🏽‍⚕️ (@that_benue_gyal) December 28, 2017

There were also some who complained about the sitting position:

I am sure one angry socialist did the seating arrangement for this #30BillionConcert . No joy. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) December 27, 2017

And even those at home who were following the show on social media but were none too pleased with the broadcast:

Please all of you recording #30BillionConcert especially on Snapchat please hold your phones steady. Don’t be shaking & screaming anyhow.

We also want to be a part of the show. Thanks❣️ — tdt. (@iinat_bk) December 27, 2017

The #30BillionConcert we were expecting on twitter VS the one Davido is giving us 😭 pic.twitter.com/HRKweuz5Gt — Biobaku Soliu (@kesmalindoHQ) December 27, 2017

However, certain folks were happy that Davido brought the members of the defunct Mo’Hit, to perform together:

#30BillionConcert MOHITS!!!!!! Never a dulling moment DonJazzy with his staff! WandeCoal with his voice!! DBanj with his Cocolets!!! — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) December 28, 2017

And, of course, folks were excited to see Davido sharing the same stage with his former rival, Wizkid:

And this is the self-same reason why some fans applaud them for making Nigerians smile at a time of hardship:

Davido and Wizkid have done more than the Nigerian government to unite Nigeria in 2017. #30BillionConcert — Tobi (@TheTobiSmith) December 27, 2017

However, folks couldn’t resist making this comparison:

What do you think though?