Peace Mildred Ehiguese, representing Adamawa Sate, has emerged the winner of the 2017 Miss Nigeria beauty pageant held at the Eko Hotel Convention center in Lagos, Nigeria on Thursday.

Ehiguese beat 42 other contestants at this year’s edition of the famous competition and has now taken over the crown from the 2016 winner, Anambra’s Chioma Obiadi Stephanie.

Delta’s Rita Chineda emerged the 1st runner up, while Ondo’s Anne Benjamin was the 2nd runner up.

The 2017 edition marks the 60th anniversary of the Miss Nigeria pageant which began in 1957, and the organisers have reiterated their commitment to empowering Nigeria’s young women beyond beauty.

Some of the benefits usually enjoyed by the winner include an all-expense paid trip to France, 5 million naira, a brand new SUV, 6-month skill acquisition programme in any institution of choice, and a one-year serviced apartment.

The new Miss Nigeria will go on to represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe contest next year.

Congratulations to her!