Mind Your Business! Mourinho Rants Over Man City Spending Again

Jose Mourinho has taken yet another aim at Manchester City’s financial muscle ahead of the commencement of the winter market.

Mourinho insists that Manchester United cannot spend £600 million on six new players as they look to bridge the gap at the top.

City enjoy a 15-point advantage atop the Premier League after Pep Guardiola oversaw a major influx of talent in the summer, spending about £221.5m compared to the £145m splashed by the Red Devils.

While Mou recognises the job Guardiola has done at City, he maintains that the transfer spending has been a major difference.

“You think the club can put here now £600 million and let’s buy six players of £100 million? The club cannot do that,” he said in an interview with United’s official website .

“I cannot expect the club to do that, so it’s not critical and you can see how the market is, especially with the top teams. But, you know, without taking any credit away from Manchester City and Pep [Guardiola] and his staff and the players, they obviously have lots of credit in what they are doing. But Pep arrives, he has the goalkeeper of England [Joe Hart], he doesn’t like him so he buys the goalkeeper of Barcelona [Claudio Bravo], he doesn’t like him so he buys another one [Ederson]. Now he likes.

“He has [Pablo] Zabaleta and [Aleksandar] Kolarov – two very good players but more than 30 years old. He wants to replace, he doesn’t replace with two, he replaces with three. One from Tottenham [Kyle Walker], one from Monaco [Benjamin Mendy] and one from Real Madrid [Danilo] as an example.

“Can we buy six or seven players at the same time? Can we invest £600-700 million? No. So, it’s difficult. I think the last years, the market is going in such a direction or you belong to one of these clubs where there is no limit and you just buy what you want and there is no limit, there is no financial fair play, there is nothing, you do what you want – or it’s hard.”

United will be hoping to revive their sputtering title challenge when they entertain Southampton on Saturday, while City travel to Crystal Palace looking for a staggering 19th consecutive win.