The director of Defence Information at Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters, Maj-Gen. John Enenche, is one of 399 senior army officers affected by a shakeup within the Nigerian Army announced on Friday.

Director of Public Relations, Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen Sani Usman, in a statement on Friday disclosed that Enenche and others were being posted and redeployed as part of the army’s 2017 Fourth Quarter Postings.

“It will be recalled that recently, some senior officers were promoted to the ranks of Brigadier-General and Major-General, while some have also left service on completion of mandatory years of service in the Army.

“The posting is also aimed at injecting new hands to further actualise the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. T. Y. Buratai, which is ‘to have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles’,” Usman said.

The army spokesman also noted that the posting and redeployment affected Principal Staff Officers at Defence and Army Headquarters, Corps Commanders, General Officers Commanding (GOC), Commandants of Training Institutions and Directors, amongst others.

Aside Enenche who is spokesman for the Defence Headquarters, other senior army officers affected include Major General R.O. Yusuf, Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), who is now the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army); Major General A.A. Salihu, Chief of Defence Communications, who will now take over as Commander, TRADOC; Major General L.O. Adeosun, also from Defence Headquarters, who has been appointed Commander, Infantry Corps; Major General C.M. Abraham who has been moved from 2 Division to Defence Intelligence Agency as Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence and Major General O.F. Azinta who replaces Abraham as General Officer Commanding 2 Division.

In particular, Enenche is expected to leave his current role as military spokesman to serve as Commandant of the Army War College Nigeria while Brigadier General J.A. Agim takes over from him as the Acting Director Defence Information

The Nation reports that all the postings and appointments take effect from 2nd January 2018.

The outgoing military spokesman is a brother to the popular Abuja-based cleric, Dr. Paul Enenche of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre.