Messi Stars as Barca Thrash Madrid in El Clasico

Lionel Messi was the star of the show as Barcelona deepened the woes of archrivals Real Madrid with a 3-0 spanking at the Bernabeu Saturday.

In an unusual lunchtime kickoff for the Spanish League’s showpiece tie, the Catalans took a vital step towards reclaiming the title by opening a 14-point gap between themselves and their bitter rivals whom have a game in hand.

After the pre-match controversy of a guard of honour for Real following their Club World Cup triumph, Barca responded in style with their third straight victory at the Bernabeu and sweet revenge for their 5-1 Super Cup loss at the start of the season.

The hosts dominated the opening half but failed to make their dominance count as Cristiano Ronaldo’s angled drive was saved by Macr Andre ter Stegen in Barca goal while Karim Benzema was denied by the upright.

Paulinho, off a floated pass from Messi, and the in-form Luis Suarez had the best chances for the Catalans who were lucky to go into the interval even.

Barca switched up a gear in the second period and Suarez shot them ahead in the 54th minute, sweeping home a devastating counter attack initiated by Ivan Rakitic’s bursting run from deep.

Messi made it 2-0 ten minutes later, scoring his 15th Liga goal from the spot after wing-back Dani Carvajal was shown a straight red card for stopping a goal bound shot.

Zidane threw on Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio in a bid to salvage the match and their season, but it was the Catalans who found the net again after Messi took Marcelo to the cleaners to cut back for substitute Aleix Vidal to fire home from the edge of the area in stoppage time.