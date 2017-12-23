Love At Christmas: Cheers as Lagos Megachurch Daystar Shares Food Items, Clothing

Lagos megachurch, Daystar Christian Centre (DCC) has been getting applauded by a section of social media for its outreach to the less privileged in the Oregun area of the state.

Hundreds of people thronged the church early on Saturday to benefit from the church’s giveaway programme tagged ‘Love At Christmas’ described as one of the church’s annual benevolence initiatives.

Images shared on the church’s account on Twitter showed a huge crowd waiting to gain entry into the church’s facility in Oregun and leaving after collecting sacks containing food stuff and other items, looks of relief on their faces.

To make the Christmas holidays bright for those in need, one of our annual benevolence initiatives #LoveAtChristmas holds today. Today, we share Christ's message and love through giving of foodstuff, clothing, gift items…#DaystarLoveAtChristmas pic.twitter.com/CnH91GHTSN — Daystar (@DaystarNG) December 23, 2017

The church’s display of benevolence comes at a time the Christian fold in Nigeria is embroiled in arguments about the utility of the church which has been repeatedly accused of creating mega rich pastors feeding fat on the contributions of members.

At the center of the debate has been the correctness of demanding adherents of the faith, especially in the pentecostal denomination, to pay a tenth of their incomes otherwise known as tithe. In recent weeks, popular radio broadcaster, Daddy Freeze drew the ire of some members of the clergy for campaigning against tithes which he (Daddy Freeze) argued had no basis in the bible, the holy book relied upon by christians.

Many defenders of the tithe doctrine have claimed monies realised by churches are spent on philanthropic gestures and not merely on funding the luxurious lives of pastors. They may therefore be able to point to Daystar’s initiative in support of their claims.

Some social media users reacting to the church’s posts about the Love At Christmas initiative praised Daystar for leading by example and reflecting the truth of the gospel.

This what à church should be look at the massive crowd. Am proud of churches like Daystar and House on the Rock if we had more churches doing this impacting lives am sure Nigeria and Africa will be better. Am proud to be a part of this and it can only get better — Tobiloba (@GEOmayour) December 23, 2017

The enormity of the crowd that turned up for the food items however drew the attention of some others to possibly widespread hunger across the country.

“This is Lagos, one of the best states in the country yet people are this much,” said one commenter.