Love and Relationships: Feeling Grateful and Reflecting on the Past Year

Nothing quite prepares me for a New Year like letting my mind dance round the events of earlier months. So by habit, this December, I found myself wondering about the things that give life a sense of achievement; like realized goals, and the heady feeling of ticking off items on a checklist. Except this time, I did not have a list. I did not start the year with a set agenda or goal and so, I did not have a physical yardstick to measure my life with. Normally, this kind of ’emptiness’ would send me into an easy, recurring panic; except that is one more thing I seem to have lost in 2017: my capacity for sustained anxiety.

Most people speak about their growth in glowing, graceful terms, maybe because no one really cares about details, or maybe because a life sprouting out of itself is often a slow, painful, and mundane thing to witness. I want to say that I have experienced the most growth in the past year than in the last ten years, but a part of me is also asking: who measures these things? How do you weigh a life without checklists and little shiny tokens of achievement? How do you arrive at the end of a week, or month, or year, and still shout victory when your hands are empty?

I have often counted my wins like little souvenirs lined up in my mind— a project achieved, a relationship cemented, business ideas pursued. The implication of this was also constant. Falling short of myself and crashing hard against my own competitive standards. By the end of 2016, I was anxious, afraid and utterly confused. It was that weight, sitting on limp shoulders that I dragged into the New Year: Hence, my not having a plan; tired of trying, feeling depressed, floating through time.

It turns out now— I think—that even in the absence of plans, a life of scattered ruins can gather again, limb by limb, and fit back to form. Maybe it is a question of human strength and resolve, or maybe, there is something about the conquered soul, tired and hopeless, that cries out for help. Maybe there is a grace that swoops down and lifts us out of the mess. For me, it feels a lot like the latter. And I am most grateful that regardless of the things I lost in the past, this year, I got back my faith. The boldness to speak about it, to pray and trust God again, and to watch the things I once thought dead suddenly come alive.

Outside of relearning to walk on water, I picked up a few things I found to be useful. One is that there is a place in your life where less is more. Find it. Find the areas you need to de-clutter. Empty the trash. Allow old things pass away. Old habits, old friends, old weights. Let them all go. Never look back. Don’t be afraid to burn bridges, because sometimes, redemption is found only in infinite distances. So walk away and torch the building behind you. Let nothing live. Understand that to be free of any kind of pain is also to win. Allow yourself that. Because movement is strength and forgetting is strength, and escaping with your peace and your joy and your faith, is strength.

While you are at it, remember this. You are not a project. It’s okay to not be happening at a specific point in time. It’s okay to pause and ask: why am I doing this? It’s okay to hold off on a mission if you can no longer find your why. It’s okay to be the voice that cheers people on, to believe in the dreams of others, to raise a banner and say, yes, I got you, you have all my support. It’s okay to grow with the vision, to accept that it is not ready, to know that it will someday be. It’s okay to give yourself to the work, even when it is hard and expensive and unnoticed. It really is. I promise you.

Above all, when it gets hard and rough and when it feels like there is no joy left; use your words. Open your mouth and bless yourself. Speak Light, especially when darkness sucks you in. Language will give you flight. Believe in the abundance of good, and let your words echo this conviction. Because words matter. If there is nothing else to remember, let us at least have this. Words matter! Use your words.