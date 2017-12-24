Manchester United are now 13 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League title race after Harry Maguire scored a dramatic late equaliser to earn Leicester City a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

The Red Devils made all of the early running at the King Power, with Kasper Schmeichel denying Jesse Lingaard and Paul Pogba while Romelu Lukaku’s attempted volley sailed wide.

Leicester threatened briefly on 26 minutes as Riyad Mahrez’s shot was collected by United goalkeeper David De Gea after neat work by Marc Albrighton and Gray.

And the Foxes were ahead a minute later courtesy of a deadly counter-attack after Mahrez was put one-on-one with Chris Smalling by a superb first-time pass from Wilfred Ndidi.

The Algerian kept his composure, waited for Vardy to arrive and rolled the ball into the striker to fire low past De Gea.

But United drew themselves level five minutes before half-time when Anthony Martial’s left wing cross fell kindly for Mata, allowing the Spaniard squeeze a shot into the bottom corner.

Leicester missed a chance to go ahead in the second half after Mahrez crossed for Christian Fuchs at the far post, with the Austrian’s powerful low drive blocked by Victor Lindelof.

Jose Mourinho’s men then took the lead for the first time as Mata capped a fine game with his second goal, curling in a left-footed free-kick in off the crossbar after Martial was fouled.

United should have made sure of the points in the final 20 minutes with Lingaard and substitute Marcus Rashford wasting good scoring opportunities after good hold-up play by Lukaku in both instances.

And they were made to pay when Albrighton crossed and Maguire headed home the leveller deep into stoppage time.