Trombone Player Sues Lauryn Hill for Firing Him Without Paying What She Owed

Lauryn Hill has been dragged to court by her musician who claimed she fired him unfairly and never paid what she owed him.

According to TMZ, the Doo Woop singer and her team hired a trombone player called Matthew Hartnett for some live recording sessions with her. Everything went well, the trombone player said, because Hill later offered him a touring gig through the end of last year.

Hartnett said he billed the singer and her team the industry rate for the studio sessions and signed a ten-week contract with her, but he never got paid for his works and was fired before the tour started.

And it is for this reason Hartnett is suing Lauryn Hill and her team.

In the court documents obtained by TMZ, the trombone player is entitled to at least half of his touring contract, plus he is asking for $4,000 for the studio sessions. In all, he is demanding $11, 521.60 from the singer, which should cover damages.

Lauryn Hill had yet to react to the news as at press time.