Lagos Police Deny Arresting Praiz, Claim Singer Only Taken Aside for Advice

The Lagos state police command on Monday denied ever arresting celebrity singer, Praise Ugbede Adejo, popularly known as Praiz, as widely reported last week.

In the heat of several complaints about human rights abuses perpetrated by the Special Armed Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) across the country, sources close to Praiz shared details of a harrowing encounter the singer had with presumed SARS operatives while driving to a show in Lagos.

The report of the arrest of the singer soon went viral and strengthened the campaign to abolish SARS – #EndSARS – as it highlighted the vulnerability of popular faces just in the same way as their lesser known supporters.

Lagos state police commissioner, Edgal Imohimi, in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, SP Chike Oti, on Monday however denied that Praiz was arrested. The police commissioner also accused Praiz of resorting to cheap blackmail on social media.

Narrating the police’s account of the incident, Oti said:

“On Dec. 19, at 12midnight, policemen attached to Area ‘J’ Command Headquarters, Ajah, Lagos, who were on routine, anti-crime patrol along the Lekki/Epe expressway, noticed a car at top speed approaching their end”. “The policemen sensed that the speed was much and so were alarmed, hence they flagged down the car to check on the occupants and if necessary, search the trunk of the car”. “When the car stopped, the officers who were in their uniforms, approached the driver but to their disbelief, the driver, who was yet to be addressed by the policemen became hysterical, without provocation and started shouting “SARS, SARS, SARS… OOO’’. “As he was shouting and pouring unprintable invectives on the officers of the law, he was at the same time filming them. “These unprovoked actions on the part of the driver, whose true identity at that time was unknown to the patrolmen, made them even more suspicious of him and so they requested him to come with them to see the Area Commander, ACP Felix Oben, whom they had already called to report the conduct of the man.”

The statement added that Praiz was taken to the Area Commander where he was identified as a musician and thereafter advised to be of good behaviour.

“He, thereafter, departed the police station peacefully, without any molestation whatsoever. The Police authority in Lagos nevertheless felt scandalised by Praiz’s rudeness to the men in uniform, who were out to ensure law, order and safety along the Lekki/ Epe corridor,” the commissioner said in the statement published by The Nation.

Imohimi also urged celebrities to rather make use of the Citizens Complaints Hot Centre (CCHC) when they have complaints about the conduct of policemen, further claiming that he had dismissed a number of policemen reported for abusing their offices since assuming office.