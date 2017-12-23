Lagos Police Declare Oil Baron Wanted Over Links to Badoo Cult Killings

Oil baron, Alhaji Alaka Abayomi Kamal, has been declared wanted by the Lagos state command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) after many attempts to re-arrest him failed.

Alaka, a popular independent oil marketer and owner of Alaka Petroleum, was earlier arrested in connection with dreadful killings by the Badoo cult group in the Ikorodu and Epe axis of Lagos state.

The 51-year-old was released on bail after his arrest but under unclear circumstances, the police command has been seeking to re-arrest him to no avail.

A special Police Gazette Bulletin issued under the authority of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, with reference number CR 07/2017, stated that Alaka had frustrated attempts to re-arrest him after a warrant of arrest had been duly obtained from a Lagos State Magistrate Court.

The bulletin read: “The above-named person (Alhaji Alaka Abayomi Kamal “M”) is hereby declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force on CRO Form “5” issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Intelligence and Intelligence Department, Musiliu Smith Street, Yaba, Lagos.

“He (Alaka) is wanted for the offence of Badoo cult killings in Ikorodu and Epe areas of Lagos State. He was once arrested, and released on bail; since then, it has been impossible to re-arrest him.

“He is 5ft 8ft tall, dark in complexion, stout in stature, no tribal marks, speaks Yoruba and English. A Yoruba by tribe, 51 years of age. Home Address – No 22, PSSDC Magodo Estate, Shangisha, Lagos State. A business man with good set of teeth, brown eyes, oval face, small head, low forehead and always on white kaftan.

“If seen should be arrested and handed over to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Musiliu Street, Yaba, Lagos or any nearest Police Station or call 08068169076 and 08125151772.”

The Badoo cult group has been fingered in many ritual killings in the Ikorodu area and is known for uniquely adopting the use of pestles and mortars in attacking its victims.

In September, a shrine allegedly owned by Alaka was discovered and destroyed in the Agbowa area of Ikorodu, following which the oil baron was arrested.

According to The Nation, the operation was led by the state commissioner of police, Mr Imohimi Edgal. It is however unclear why Alaka was granted bail after his initial arrest for possible murder which is not an offence for which bail is usually granted except under special circumstances.