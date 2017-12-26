A housewife in Lagos, Mrs Anita Ekpeyong narrowly escaped death after she was beaten numb and thrown inside a well by a man who allegedly refused to pay her the N3,000 bargained for sex.

Mrs Ekpeyong, who lives in an uncompleted building at Aladura Mosque Street, White Sand, Isheri Oshun, Lagos, with her husband, Ifeanyi, and their two children, ran into trouble two weeks ago after informing her family that she was going to charge her mobile phone.

On the way to charge her phone, a man she identified as Isaac requested to take her home for sex, with an agreement to pay her N3,000.

Trouble then ensued as Isaac refused to pay the agreed sum after having sex with her in his one-room apartment at 4, Kilanko Street, White Sand, Isheri Oshun.

Vanguard reports that a scuffle soon broke out and thereafter, Isaac threw Anita inside a well, abandoning her to die.

A passer-by said to have been alerted by shouts for help from the well, raised the alarm and Anita was rescued after which she was rushed to the Isolo General Hospital by the Police, where she was treated for a week before being transferred to another hospital, where she underwent another round of treatment before discharge.

She told the police during the interrogation: “I did not know the man before. He only stopped me and asked how much I would take for the service and I said N3,000. But when he finished he refused to pay.

“Rather, he threatened to kill me and dump my body in the bush. He started dragging me out of his house and at the same time hit me on my head. He collected my Nokia Android phone and the money I had earlier worked for. He covered my mouth with cloth to prevent me from shouting and gave me a hard fist on my jaw, which forced a tooth to fall off.

“He dragged me out of his compound to about five buildings away from his. At a point, I was so weak and passed out. The next time I opened my eyes, I found myself inside a well.

“The luck I had was that the water level was just up to my chest. That was when I yelled for help.”

The suspect, Isaac, was still on the run, and investigation reveals that he had been given a quit notice as his rent expired in March.

The Lagos State Police Command has intensified efforts in search of the fleeing suspect.