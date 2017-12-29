Keyshia Cole has been ordered to pay $100,000 in settlement to the lady she allegedly assaulted in 2014.

According to TMZ, Keshia Cole and Birdman were dating at the time, and when she visited his penthouse and saw the other woman named Sabrina Mercadel, she went apeshit and fought the woman, injuring her finger. The police were called to the scene and Keyshia got arrested. Later, Sabrina would claim that she was not having a sexual relationship with the record boss, that their relationship was ‘strictly platonic’.

Sabrina dragged Keyshia to court, demanding $4 million in damages. It would appear that Keyshia Cole did not respond to the court summons and this worked in Sabrina’s favour, who has now been awarded a settlement of $100,635, according to Billboard.

Although the singer is yet to put up an official response to this news, she however responded to remarks about the court ruling on a magazine’s Instagram page.

Reacting to the update on the Instagram page of The Shade Room, Keyshia attempted to debunk the story by claiming she was never given any court summons. See her reaction below:

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.