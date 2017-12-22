An over-enthusiastic Katy Perry fan has been arrested and arraigned in court for stalking her.

According to E! News, the 37-year-old man, Pawel Jurski, faces felony charges of aggravated stalking and escape, and also misdemeanor charges of loitering and resisting arrest after he rushed towards her while she was performing on stage.

Police reports state that Jurski barged into the restricted backstage area at the American Airlines Arena in Florida on Wednesday night, and attempted to rush towards the stage where Katy was performing, before he was intercepted by security.

When he was handed over to the police and questioned, the obsessed man said he will “do whatever it takes to be with Katy Perry.”

And that was not the first time Jurski would be attempting to contact the singer. Apparently, he had attended all of her shows in Orlando, Tampa, Atlanta, Chicago and Grand Rapids in the past 20 days.

Following his arraignment in court, the 37-year-old man was tossed back into police jail.

This is not the first time celebrities would be stalked by obsessed fans. In May, a fan of Rihanna who had done everything possible to come in contact with her, was arrested for tresspassing at her New York penthouse. Before then, the police launched a manhunt for a man who posted what was alleged the be the door leading into Rihanna’s house, threatening to have her killed.

We can’t wait to see how the Katy Perry’s case pans out.