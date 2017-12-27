Kanye West is the kind of husband every woman wants to have.

Last night, his wife Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram to show fans the Christmas presents he gave her.

“OK so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks,” Kim says in the first video as she shows the presents. “And I’m like, ‘That’s so sweet, thanks!”

But the surprise was in the second box which explained what the first gifts actually were: stocks to the companies named above, all which are worth over $200, 000!

“I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple, hence the little headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock,” said the excited mum, adding, “OMG my psoriasis is almost gone! Best Christmas present!”

The revelation has melted the hearts of her fans, with many describing the rapper as a ‘smart’ man. “Now that’s a gift that keeps on giving!!!! The man is a smart man,” said one fan. And another added, “That is smart he always been an smart man tho.”

Watch the Instagram video: