Nicki Minaj has taken to her Twitter to pledge eternal loyalty to her mentor, Lil Wayne.

Last night, the Young Money boss dropped his much-anticipated Dedication 6 mixtape which has guest appearances from top acts like Nicki Minaj.

In the song 5 Star, a remix of Post Malone’s Rockstar, Nicki delivered one of her iconic verses of 2017, and this stirred major reactions on social media. While many people called her one of the greatest lyricists, other also noted how loyal she remains to her boss, Lil Wayne, who gave her a platform to shine when no record label was signing female rappers.

“One thing I love the most is even at Nicki’s status she NEVER lose her humbleness & respect towards Wayne. That says a lot,” said one Nicki Minaj fans.

And the MotorSport rapper replied, saying, “If I live to be 100 years old, you’ll still never be able to find interviews or footage of any sort of me dissing him in any way. That’s for the birds. Loyalty to the death. Silence when u don’t have anything good to say. Now THAT’S # QueenTingz Blessings & Merry Christmas.”

This interesting comment comes a month after Remy Ma dropped a diss track, asking Nicki Minaj to pay homage to Lil Kim, the reason being that Nicki’s earlier fashion taste was influenced deeply by Lil Kim.

Well, Nicki is making things clear: she will only pay respect to those who helped her when she was still a young girl from Queens, New York, struggling in a male-dominated genre. She will stay faithful to Lil Wayne for never turning his back on her.