Georgina Onuoha is a survivor.

Last night, the Nollywood actress shared a heartwarming testimony of her most trying moments of 2017. The first happened to be on her birthday in September when she was rushed to an emergency room and treated for severe anaemia; and another moment came early in December when her car skidded off the road and tumbled into a ditch.

“I was treated for exhaustion, low hemoglobin and Severe Anemia. Tons of labs were done to figure out why I lost so much blood and survived that long with a hemoglobin count of 6,” wrote the actress on her page, adding that she was encouraged to take lots of rest afterward.

And when she thought the trying times were gone, she survived an accident after her car flipped and tumbled into a ditch. Luckily, she did not sustain any injuries. “The devil came for my life on the 2nd of December 2017 on a beautiful Saturday morning riding with my friend turn sister Akua @dido_7. When I heard her words.. Gina ice, I can’t control the car, before I could say a word.. we were pushed straight into a tree and the car flipped 3 times,” she wrote.

That’s one hell of a year she has had, but Georgina Onuoha is thankful, and so are her fans who are sending her good wishes in the new year.