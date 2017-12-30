Juliet Ibrahim and rapper Iceberg Slim may not be married, but their relationship truly inspires.

Speaking with Punch, the rapper shared heartwarming details about their love life, how they met, and how she has become his inspiration and pillar; and it is for these reasons he does not pay heed to trolls who have made unkind claims about their age and social status.

See the excepts:

Asked how he feels about the criticisms from trolls who make undue references about the difference in their age and financial clout, he said:

“We are actually the same age and she is not taller than me, except when she wears shoes with high heels. I don’t care if people think she is older than me or she has more money. A relationship is shared between the two people involved in it so if anybody has anything to say about our relationship, they should feel free, but it does not faze us. I mean, even Jesus Christ was criticised, so who are we? Anybody can say anything about us because, at the end of the day, everybody has freedom of speech. Whatever they say does not faze us because we know what we saw in each other.”

Asked how he met Juliet Ibrahim, he said:

“I met Juliet Ibrahim in Durban, South Africa about a year and a half ago. We exchanged contacts and became friends. Our friendship later grew into an amorous affair and at the end of the day, we just became a happy couple. The fact that we did not make our relationship a secret by posting our loved-up pictures online is because we are being ourselves.”

Asked why they make their relationship so public by sharing every details of their lives on social media, he said:

“We chose not to follow the African mentality that you must keep your relationship secret because of the society or media. We are enjoying ourselves and getting to know each other as a couple. There is no reason why I should hide her; she is celebrating me because I love her and I am doing the same as well. This is not something we should hide.”

And he added that the actress is more than a girlfriend to him; she has become his pillar, offering him support during tough times:

“This year has been quite rough for me because I lost my mother, but I was still able to release my recent song, Oluwa. The song and video have been doing very well and I am grateful to God for them. This year has been a roller coaster ride.”

Plus, she is his inspiration:

“My girlfriend, Juliet Ibrahim, is my new muse. She encourages me to be a better person. When I lost my mother, I withdrew into my shell. I began to ponder on a lot of things in life and everything that I was doing. I began to ask if life was worth living because life is short, but my girlfriend helped me bounce back by putting things into perspective for me. She advised me to keep making music because that is why people love me.”

Cute couple, right?