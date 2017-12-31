Celebrity
‘He’s My Rock, My Backbone, My Love’- Serena Williams Pays Tribute to Husband
Serena Williams may have lost her first match since returning to the court, but the tennis goddess is grateful for the gift 2017 brought to her, especially the gift of her own family.
Posting on her Instagram last night, the mum of one daughter listed out the beautiful things that happened to her in 2017 since meeting her husband Alexis Ohanian– from their engagement, to marriage and the birth of their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian.
“I would like to share another top ten moment of this year. Featuring my husband,” she began, adding, “He’s my rock my backbone, my love. I am so lucky to have found this wonderful man that treats me better than a queen.”
She continued, after listing out their achievements together, saying, “I love you Alexis you make me excited to wake up every morning knowing I’ll get to see you.”
I would like to share another top ten moment of this year. Featuring my husband. He's my rock my backbone my love. I am so lucky to have found this wonderful man that treats me better than a queen. 1. This is where he proposed to me all the way in Rome. At the exact same table we met. 2. He puts up with my incorrigible immaturity 😜 3. I said yes 💍 4. Our first trip as a engaged couple. Little did we know I was 4 weeks pregnant! 😰😳😳 5. Getting ready for the Met Gala 6. Both of us in our @versace_official finest for the Met gala 7. Our baby moon 8. You may now kiss the bride. 9. Alexis first introduce me as his wife 😍😍 10. King and Queen at last. I love you Alexis you make me excited to wake up every morning knowing I'll get to see you. Wedding photos by Mel Barlow and Allan Zepeda @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography
This heartwarming story comes a day after she made another list, sharing with her fans how frightened she was when she found out she was pregnant, winning a trophy during that tournament, and eventually giving birth to their daughter.
This year has been amazing for me. As it comes to its end I want to share 10 personal moments. 1. The day I found out I was pregnant. I had to pretend I everything was normal but I was dying inside. After all I had a grand slam to play. 2. Melbourne 7 weeks pregnant 3. Wow I won the Australian Open. I was 9 weeks by than. No one knew outside of venus and my fiancé Alexis 4. Everyone got me stuffed animals for my bridal shower. 5. 24 weeks. 6. bridal shower by @thevlvgroup 7. still hitting at 7.5 weeks 8. @vanityfair cover of the year for me 9. Just about ready to pop 10. The day before I checked into hospital to have my amazing baby
Serena Williams may have a rusty first beginning (it has only been four months since she gave birth), but fans already know she will be bouncing back soon, in all glory and power. In the meantime, they have joined in celebrating her family with her.
