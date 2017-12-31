Serena Williams may have lost her first match since returning to the court, but the tennis goddess is grateful for the gift 2017 brought to her, especially the gift of her own family.

Posting on her Instagram last night, the mum of one daughter listed out the beautiful things that happened to her in 2017 since meeting her husband Alexis Ohanian– from their engagement, to marriage and the birth of their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian.

“I would like to share another top ten moment of this year. Featuring my husband,” she began, adding, “He’s my rock my backbone, my love. I am so lucky to have found this wonderful man that treats me better than a queen.”

She continued, after listing out their achievements together, saying, “I love you Alexis you make me excited to wake up every morning knowing I’ll get to see you.”

This heartwarming story comes a day after she made another list, sharing with her fans how frightened she was when she found out she was pregnant, winning a trophy during that tournament, and eventually giving birth to their daughter.

Serena Williams may have a rusty first beginning (it has only been four months since she gave birth), but fans already know she will be bouncing back soon, in all glory and power. In the meantime, they have joined in celebrating her family with her.