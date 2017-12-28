A week after Selena Gomez’ mum, Mandy Teefey, was hospitalised following an alleged heated argument over Justin Bieber, a family source has debunked the claims that their family issues were caused by the Canadian singer.

Recall that Gomez recently ended her relationship with singer The Weeknd and reunited with Justin Bieber. While sources close to the couple claim that Bieber’s family, especially his mother, adores Gomez and feels she is a positive influence in his life, the opposite is the case in Gomez’s family. They do not want the Canadian singer close to their daughter, and this allegedly spurred a heated row last week, after which Gomez’s mother, Mandy, got checked into a hospital.

However, E! News reports that the Gomez’ family problems “run much deeper than drama over Selena’s love life“.

“Selena has always said that the one person that means the most to her is her mom, Mandy,” the family source told E! News. “But still, they’ve had a really complicated relationship and have gone through a lot of ups and downs.”

The source went on to add that after Selena Gomez fired her mum as her manager in 2014, there was an entire year they didn’t speak to each other. “It caused a huge rift in their relationship. Mandy wouldn’t even let Selena talk to her sister for a long time,” the source added. “Mandy and Selena’s stepdad [Brian Teefey] really did everything they could for Selena so when she fired her it took a toll on Mandy emotionally and professionally.”

The source narrated how much work Gomez’s mother put in to get her daughter on good shows, but when she got fired, “Mandy lost her clout as a manager after Selena left. It caused a major rift in their relationship but they eventually reconnected.”

Still, their relationship isn’t as it used to be, and Selena Gomez leans on Bieber for moral support. “Selena is dealing with some family issues at the moment and Justin is there for her. He doesn’t want to cause any problems between Selena and her mom… Justin and Selena are still together,” the family source said.

Will they resolve their issues soon?