Wizkid has just brought on a young talent to his Star Boy Records.

According to Africa Facts Zone, the young fan named Ahmed travelled all the way from Ijebu-Ode to attend the show. Luck was on his side because he was brought on stage to perform a skit, and his performance was so exceptional, so inspiring that Wizkid pledged N10 million to help build the young star’s career, and also a recording deal with his StarBoy Entertainment.

Apparently, Christmas came early for the talented teenager.

Wizkid saw young fan, Ahmed from Ijebu-Ode in the crowd and brought onto the stage to rap, then promised him N10 million and a record deal after impressing the audience. Video: @SvelteMei. #WizkidTheConcert pic.twitter.com/rFC5sgmcE3 — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) December 25, 2017

This heartfelt move quickly stirred the crowd, because less than a decade ago, Wizkid was also just an aspiring act who was brought on board by Banky W.

And this heartwarming story comes after news showing that Wizkid and Davido have resolved their differences. The duo performed Davido’s smash hit single, FIA, and folks are already expecting Davido to reciprocate by bringing the Come Closer crooner to his oncoming Lagos concert.

2017 is finally ending on a good note!

