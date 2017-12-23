Heart of Gold: Taylor Swift Buys House for Pregnant Homeless Fan

Taylor Swift has been described as an angel by a fan whom she gave the best gift any mother would ask for herself and her child; a house.

According to E! News, the singer met the fan named Stephanie at her Manchester show. Stephanie was 8 months pregnant at that time, was down on luck as she was homeless and her boyfriend had no job. But attending Taylor Swift’s concert changed her life after the singer donated money to help her buy a house.

“I’ve been contemplating posting this story for a while. I’ve finally decided to tell you all what Taylor did for me. What many of you don’t know is that for 8 months of my pregnancy I was homeless,” Stephanie shared on her taylor Swift app.

She continued, “Long story short our first flat was condemned for health and safety reasons and we lost everything. To add to the stress, during this time Matthew [boyfriend] lost his job. My mum told Taylor and just asked her to make me feel special at her show I was attending in Manchester. After the show Taylor took us back to her dressing room where she told me, ‘Stephanie, You’ve been in my life for a long time and you’ve never asked me for anything. You could have reached out and I would have helped you. But you didn’t. Your mum told me…”

Taylor is an actual angel wow pic.twitter.com/AjnkR1C1Mb — gracie (@tswiftpower) December 22, 2017 “[Taylor] told me she wanted to give me the money back for my ticket that night. What she actually did was help us buy a home and all I needed for my baby. She told me ‘I want you to be able to enjoy your little girl, not have to worry about all this stuff’,” she added. This post has moved many people and won Taylor Swift more fans.