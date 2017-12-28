‘He Gives me N100’ – Girl, 14, Raped & Impregnated by 70-year-old Says

Stunning details have emerged in the case of a 14-year-old girl raped and impregnated by a septuagenarian ex-soldier, Mr. Shuaibu Ahmed, after she claimed he gave her N100 the first time he raped her.

According to her, she continued to allow the dirty old man sleep with her because he threatened to kill her.

The 70-year-old Ahmed, a reported serial rapist and child molester, and the victim are neighbours at Ago Tapa area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and the victim recounts how the man allegedly forcefully had sex with her.

“Sometime last year or thereabout, my sister sent me to Papa Soldier’s (the suspect) house to collect some compact discs for her.”

“The man was sitting in front of his house when I got there. He said the CD was inside on the table. As I went inside, he tiptoed in after me and hurriedly locked the door when I had entered. He removed my clothes, underwear and forced himself on me.

“I tried to shout, but he blocked my mouth and threatened to kill me. After he was through, I saw some whitish substance on me. It was then he told me he had deflowered me and that I should not tell anybody about it.

“Since then he has been having sex with me and each time he would warn me and even threaten to kill me.

“At times, he will give me N100 or N200. The day he deflowered me, he gave me N100. I was not enticed by money; it was his constant threats that frightened me. I could not tell anyone because I didn’t want to die. I just finished JSS 1. I had not started menstruation when he first forced me. It was after that encounter I started seeing my period.”

Her father got to know after a concerned neighbour who’d been watching the girl broke the news of her pregnancy.

“I have been seeing the young girl with the old man and I warned the girl to stop going to him. Just this morning, a neighbour called me and said the girl is pregnant, saying her navel and tummy are shooting out.

“I called the girl, but she shook her head in denial saying ‘I’m not pregnant.’ When I asked her when last she saw her period, she could not recall it.”

The neighbour added that when he informed the girl’s father of her condition, he was completely devastated. According to information gathered by Vanguard. the girl’s mother died a long time ago.

Presently, the case is at the Mokola Police Station with the father of the girl claiming that all he wants is justice.