Mel B has literally cut off her nose just to spite her face.

According to TMZ, the former Spices Girl singer has cut out a chunk of her skin which was where she tattooed the name of her ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte, even though she could have done a simple laser removal to erase the offensive memory.

The original tattoo on her body read, “Stephen, till death do us part you own my heart.” To show just how much she now despises him, she took her knife and cut out the flesh, and now plans to get a new name tattooed once her injury heals.

You can see the graphic photo HERE.

This comes days after their divorce was finalised, and a month after Belafonte accepted to destroy all the sex tapes he recorded of Mel B, on condition that she must pay him spousal support for the next three years. Neither of them will pay each other child support, though they will share joint legal custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Madison.

Mel B apparently has moved on, though she now carries with her, a scar that will never go away, even when she covers it with a new ink job.