Congratulations as George Weah Reportedly Elected President of Liberia

Football great George Weah has reportedly been elected the new President of Liberia after nationwide polls on Boxing Day.

The former Liberia national captain will now succeed his great rival and incumbent, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as the 25th president of Liberia.

Weah, who made history as the first, and only African to win the Fifa Ballon d’Or in 1995, reportedly defeated 73-year-old Vice-President Joseph Boakai to assume power in the capital Monrovia.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan star became a shoo-in for the top job after gathering the most votes in the first round of voting.

Consequently, he faced a run-off against the current vice-president, the Unity Party candidate Joseph Boakai – defeating him by clinching 12 of the 15 counties in the West African country, in the elections which held yesterday, the Mirror reports.

It is with deep emotion that I want to thank you, the Liberian people, for honoring me with your vote today. It is a great hope. #Liberia #Liberia2017 — George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) December 26, 2017

This is the crowning glory in a political career of the 1995 African Footballer of the Year who ran for vice-president in 2011 and went on to easily win a seat at the senate in 2014 – beating the son of President Sirleaf, Robert, by clinching 78 per cent of the votes in Montserrado County, which holds the country’s capital, Monrovia.

Tributes have been pouring in for the footballer-turned politician as South Africa President Jacob Zuma congratulated him in a statement Wednesday, praising the country for conducting the presidential run-off in a peaceful manner.

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, also paid tributes to the footie star who becomes the first former footballer to be elected president in Africa.