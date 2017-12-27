Gbajabiamila Challenges Tambuwal During Dogara’s 50th Birthday Bash

There was mild drama Tuesday when the Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, challenged the Governor of Sokoto State, Mr. Aminu Tambuwal, to reveal the exact role he played in the emergence of his successor, Mr. Yakubu Dogara as House Speaker.

Gbajabiamila threw the gauntlet in Abuja at an event to mark Dogara’s 50th birthday and the unveiling of a book, titled, Dogara: A Real Made Flint.

Dogara caused an upset when he defeated Gbajabiamila, the anointed All Progressives Congress’ candidate to win the speakership election with only eight votes.

There’d been speculations that Tambuwal, who was very influential as House Speaker and later governor, worked against Gbajabiamila, who had been his ally in the House.

When asked to speak on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila seized the opportunity to challenge Tambuwal to open up on his role by telling Nigerians the truth, Punch writes.

“Since the speakership contest, nobody can really say this is the role Tambuwal played. But, with this book, I believe we should be able to know. He has not been able to tell anybody the role he played,” he said.

“Maybe, he should be the one to tell us now. Nobody has been able to pin him (Tambuwal) down to state the role he played.”

Tambuwal didn’t take the bait as he merely joined others in laughing instead of speaking to the issue Gbajabiamila raised.

Meanwhile, over N300m was raised at the event on Tuesday, an amount that is to be donated to charity– particularly internally displaced persons.

The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, led the donors with N100m, Capt. Idahosa Okunbo, N50m; while the governors of Bauchi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Edo, and Borno states donated N10m each.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, praised the Speaker for his role in dousing executive-legislature tensions and for his exemplary leadership qualities.