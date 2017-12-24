Fuel Scarcity: Fayose to Sell Petrol in Ekiti Government House Reserve to Public at N145

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has announced plans to release 80 percent of the petrol reserved in the state government’s 60,000 capacity fuel dump for sale to the public.

Fayose made the announcement via his verified account on Twitter, @GovAyoFayose, Sunday afternoon, noting that the action would ease the hardship faced by residents of the state.

“To reduce the hardship being faced by our people because of scarcity of fuel, I have directed that 80% of the petrol in the 60,000 litres capacity Govt House Fuel Dump be taken to a Petrol station in Ado Ekiti to be announced soon. It will be sold to the public at N145/litre,” Fayose said.

The often controversial governor had earlier in the day blamed the fuel scarcity being experienced across the country on the incompetence of the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In one tweet, Fayose accused President Buhari of deliberately orchestrating the fuel scarcity in a bid to achieve a purported aim to hike fuel prices.

“Today, under a govt that promised change, Nigerians cannot even celebrate Christmas and New Year in peace because of the fuel scarcity orchestrated by the Buhari’s government just to achieve its aim of hiking fuel price. Nigerians are now buying petrol for as high as N600,” the governor said.

Explaining the rationale for his decision, Fayose said he could not stand by to watch the people suffer while there was fuel in the government house. He however added that there would be a limit to the quantity individuals could purchase.

“The maximum a single individual can buy will be 25 litres,” the governor said.

Fayose is the only governor elected on the platform of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the south-west and played a major role in the emergence of new PDP chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, alongside his ally, Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

Earlier in the year, Fayose announced his intention to contest for the presidency in 2019, a move many believed was a calculated attempt to lure interested aspirants within the PDP to declare their intentions.

While the jury is still out on the genuineness of his presidential bid and his chances, Fayose is known to believe in populism as a legitimate political model. For his 2014 election bid, he adopted the distribution of food items – tagged stomach infrastructure – as a campaign tool and dislodged then incumbent governor, Kayode Fayemi, now minister for mines and steel development.

The decision to release the fuel reserved for the government house for sale to the public may also be seen in the same light of stomach infrastructure, to curry the support of the masses for his political ambitions, whatever they might be, but many would also wonder why he is not releasing the fuel for free.

The revelation that the state government has a 60,000 capacity fuel dump may however also be cause for concern to many about the actual cause of fuel scarcity in the country. If all 36 states have similar fuel dumps adequately stocked, it may perhaps be evidence that Nigeria’s political leaders are themselves hoarding fuel and probably have no incentive to ensure a lasting solution is found to the recurring fuel crisis.