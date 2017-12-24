Cardi B is blessed with an army of people from all around the world who are currently fighting for her honour after unknown persons leaked an alleged ‘sex tape’ featuring her, in an attempt to hurt her career.

According to Page Six, the tape was leaked just after the hottest rapper dropped her latest chart-topping single, Bartier Cardi featuring 21 Savage. The first part of the tape showing the rapper in full nude got many of her fans worried, and shortly afterwards, yet another snippet was shared.

When contacted for comment, Cardi’s team refused to address it, however her fans are already up on social media defending her honour from evil-doers who are itching to undermine the success of the young woman who came from nothing to fame.

“Yes, [Cardi B] used to be a stripper who has naked videos from her past stop bringing it up when she doing good always hating going on it’s really sad,” one fan said, and another added, “Why are people leaking nude videos of Cardi B? She used to be a stripper, her naked body isn’t a secret or a scandal. Y’all won’t let anyone successful keep their past in the past.”

Page Six adds that the snippets are just mere “preview” to a more explicit versions set to flood the internet.

Recall that Cardi’s Bodak Yellow broke a 19-year-old record this year, and already people are agreeing that she is here to say; she has a massive, genuinely-loyal fanbase who have ensured that her songs stay on the top ten charts. Same fans have refused to desert her at this time.

See the reactions:

It is @iamcardib goddess given right to do with HER body as SHE pleases. It is no man’s right to steal/hack/sell/shame her for their gain. Scumbag men behind this are human trafficking by profiting off her body #ROSEARMY https://t.co/1LZFZqGA64 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 24, 2017

Tired of seeing leaked Cardi B videos. She was a stripper. So what. Like really, what’s the point? is she supposed to be embarrassed or ashamed? Y’all annoying — L'Original Afrodïte (@Haus_Of_Noir) December 24, 2017

People trying to take Cardi B down, but it isn't going to happen. — Sporty Spice (@CoopLeModerne) December 24, 2017

y’all lame for posting that video of Cardi B honestly. — young court 🤑 (@thatprettydyke) December 24, 2017