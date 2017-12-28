News

Confusion as Ex-Boxer Flees After ‘Killing’ Wife Over Christmas Food in Anambra

By  | 

The whereabouts of a retired boxer identified only as Everitus is presently unknown after he allegedly pummeled his wife, Fidelia to death at their home in Uli, in the Ihiala local government area of Anambra state.

See Also: Two people wanted over same-sex relationship in Anambra State

Neighbours informed newsmen that the couple had an argument over Fidelia’s demand for money to purchase food items for Christmas which degenerated into a scuffle in which Fidelia died.

Everitus was said to have immediately fled the house — and possibly the community, immediately he found out that his wife had died. and the matter was thereafter reported to the Ihiala division of the Anambra state command of the Nigeria Police  Force (NPF).

Angered by the circumstances of Fidelia’s death, however, some youths from the community descended on the retired boxer’s country home in the neighbouring Amamputu village and set same ablaze.

Narrating the incident, a source within the Uli community told reporters:

The man and the wife had been married for some time now. They usually have disagreements. The man was a retired boxer who has become a pastor of a charismatic church.

“The wife, who is a trader in Ekeagbagba Market, had asked him for money that she wanted to prepare food for Christmas.

“That was what started the fight. He beat her to death over the issue. The man is on the run, while the case has been reported to the police.”

While there are claims that the matter has been reported to the local police division which claims to have launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspect, the state police command might be yet unaware of the incident.
According to the Punch, the Anambra state police command public relations officer, ASP Nkiruka Nwode, told newsmen on Wednesday that the report had yet to get to her office.
As of the moment, it remains uncertain if the state command will be stepping in to coordinate the manhunt for Everitus and if the police command intends to do anything about the arson on his country home in Amamputu.
Related Items

For the love of the Law, Politics and Poetry, and beautiful sentences wherever I find them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comments