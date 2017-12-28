The whereabouts of a retired boxer identified only as Everitus is presently unknown after he allegedly pummeled his wife, Fidelia to death at their home in Uli, in the Ihiala local government area of Anambra state.

See Also: Two people wanted over same-sex relationship in Anambra State

Neighbours informed newsmen that the couple had an argument over Fidelia’s demand for money to purchase food items for Christmas which degenerated into a scuffle in which Fidelia died.

Everitus was said to have immediately fled the house — and possibly the community, immediately he found out that his wife had died. and the matter was thereafter reported to the Ihiala division of the Anambra state command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Angered by the circumstances of Fidelia’s death, however, some youths from the community descended on the retired boxer’s country home in the neighbouring Amamputu village and set same ablaze.