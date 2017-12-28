Narrating the incident, a source within the Uli community told reporters:
“The man and the wife had been married for some time now. They usually have disagreements. The man was a retired boxer who has become a pastor of a charismatic church.
“The wife, who is a trader in Ekeagbagba Market, had asked him for money that she wanted to prepare food for Christmas.
“That was what started the fight. He beat her to death over the issue. The man is on the run, while the case has been reported to the police.”
