Eva Longoria and her baby bump is the cutest thing you will see today!

According to E! News, the 42-year-old Desperate Housewives actress was photographed for the first time since announcing her pregnancy, hanging out with her friends in Miami, where she and her husband, Jose Bastón are vacationing.

Recall that Eva had always expressed her longing to be a mother. In a 2016 interview with Ocean Drive, the actress said this about getting pregnant: “If it happens, it happens, if it’s meant to be it would be a blessing,”

And it has happened.

Eva, who is stepmother to Jose’s three other children, is expecting a baby boy. And yesterday, she let the world meet her baby bump as she hung out with fellow actresses, Olivia Munn, Gabrielle Union and Serena Williams.

Check out the photos shared by Olivia Munn posted on Instagram, which shows Eva Longoria with her massive baby bump, plus other photos taken by different people: